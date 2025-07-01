Former Brewers MVP Receives $1.8M Payment, More To Come 'Till 2031
A notable financial transaction took place for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, but it didn't have anything to do with a current player.
Per Spotrac, a 41-year-old former All-Star for the Brewers received a handsome payday.
"Former OF Ryan Braun secures a $1.8M deferral payment from the #Brewers today," Spotrac posted to X.
"The 41-year-old will continue to earn these payments through 2031."
Braun was a cornerstone of the Brewers’ franchise from 2007 to 2020. Drafted fifth overall in 2005 out of the University of Miami, Braun quickly rose to prominence, earning the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2007 after a dominant debut season.
His power, speed, and hitting ability made him a five-tool star, leading to five consecutive All-Star selections from 2008 to 2012, with a sixth in 2015.
Braun’s pinnacle came in 2011 when he was named the National League MVP, guiding the Brewers to the NL Championship Series. Over his career, he amassed five Silver Slugger awards and holds the Brewers’ record for home runs, cementing his place in the team’s Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor.
The $1.8 million deferral payment stems from Braun’s five-year, $105 million contract extension signed in 2011, designed to provide the Brewers payroll flexibility during his playing years. As alluded to by Spotrac, these payments, which began in 2022, will continue annually through 2031, totaling $18 million. This arrangement may remind fans of deals like the Los Angeles Dodgers' arrangement with Shohei Ohtani.
Despite controversy surrounding a 2013 PED suspension, Braun’s legacy as a Brewers icon endures, as do his yearly payouts.
