Former Brewers Star Infielder Given 'Bad' Grade By MLB Writer
A former Milwaukee Brewers star infielder isn’t making a strong first impression with his new team.
Milwaukee lost two major pieces last offseason when Devin Williams got traded to the New York Yankees and Willy Adames joined the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
Much to Brewers fans’ amusement, neither Williams nor Adames has been effective with their new clubs in 2025 thus far.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer released a piece entitled, “The Good, Bad and Meh MLB First Impressions on New Teams in 2025”; Rymer featured Adames in the article.
“Willy Adames is another historical slow starter, as his .685 OPS in April is his worst for any month,” Rymer wrote.
“This said, he wishes he had a .685 OPS right now. He's instead at .553, and it's hard to make the case that he's been unlucky.”
“Sure, his exit velocity and hard-hit rate are actually up relative to 2024. But he's also lost 2.5 mph off his average bat speed, which makes it less than a coincidence that he has yet to tap into his primary strength of pulling the ball in the air.”
“There are also concerns present for Adames on defense. He was a Gold Glove-caliber defender between 2019 and 2023, but his Defensive Runs Saved slipped to minus-16 in 2024 and he's already at minus-five this year.”
“In other words, that one legitimately awesome play he made on Julio Rodríguez looks like an outlier. … First Impression: Bad.”
With only 12 percent of the season complete, it’s probably too early to panic about Adames if you’re a Giants fan. Still, it’s been a less-than-ideal start for the 29-year-old shortstop.
Entering Friday, Adamas was slashing .195/.267/.286 with one home run and one stolen base for the Giants. San Francisco signed Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract in December.
