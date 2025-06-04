Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Former Brewers Star Making MLB Return With NL Central Rival

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers batting helmet sits on the bench during batting practice prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
It sounds like one former member of the Milwaukee Brewers has found a new home.

Former Brewers starter Wade Miley signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds in January but opted out of his deal on June 1st. He wasn't a free agent for long, though, as he is re-signing with the Reds on a big league deal, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.

"The Reds announced Wednesday that they’ve signed left-hander Wade Miley to a one-year, major league contract," Adams said. "The O’Connell Sports client recently opted out of a minor league deal with Cincinnati and briefly became a free agent, but he’s back in the fold and on the major league roster. To make room on the active roster, the Reds placed top starter Hunter Greene on the 15-day IL due to a groin strain.

"Top prospect Rhett Lowder, who’s been on the injured list all season due to a forearm strain, moves from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Miley, 38, will return to the majors after a 14-month absence. The veteran southpaw made two starts for the Brewers last year but suffered a torn UCL during the second of those two outings."

MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reported the contract details.

"Miley will get $2.5 million, prorated, with $1.5 million in performance bonuses possible in his one year deal with the Reds," Sheldon said.

Patrick McAvoy
