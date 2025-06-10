Former Dodgers Infielder Called 'Favorite Target' For Brewers
Will the Milwaukee Brewers add any pieces ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here on July 31st. If Milwaukee can continue to stack up wins, it would make sense to add. But, who could the Brewers add?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a list of possible targets for Milwaukee and named former Los Angeles Dodgers and current Chicago White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas his "favorite target" for Milwaukee.
"Milwaukee Brewers," Bowden said. "Biggest need: Bat on the left side of the infield. Possible targets: Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks; Miguel Vargas, White Sox; Ryan McMahon, Rockies; Josh Smith, Rangers. Favorite target: Miguel Vargas On and off the field, the Brewers are missing Willy Adames, who departed in free agency to the Giants (although Adames has struggled mightily in San Francisco). They miss his offense the most and are looking to improve the left side of their infield, either shortstop or third base, with an offensive upgrade.
"Vargas could be an option because of his versatility; he could play either infield corner or left field, but would be a good fit at third on the Brewers. He is only 25 years old and won’t be arbitration-eligible until 2027. Vargas has a 109 OPS+ with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBIs this season in 245 plate appearances."
Vargas has played in 63 games with the White Sox this season and is slashing .237/.319/.421 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. He spent the first two-plus seasons of his big leageu career in Los Angeles before joining the White Sox last year in a trade that sent Michael Kopech to Los Angeles.
