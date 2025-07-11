Former Guardians All-Star Seen As Prime Trade Fit For Brewers
If the Milwaukee Brewers decide to add a big bat before the trade deadline, a 28-year-old first baseman in his prime might be an ideal target.
After hopping over to the National League this past offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Naylor was one of the names mentioned by Eric Fischer in a recent piece discussing trade options for the Brewers.
“Adding a consistent bat to go along with the rest of the lineup would really help propel Milwaukee into the playoffs,” Fischer wrote.
“Some names to keep an eye on that would have a major impact on the Brewers' offense (in addition to the unrealistic Bregman and Acuña) are Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies, and maybe even outfielder Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels, though his fit on the Brewers' roster is less clear. Acquiring any of those players would qualify as a big trade at the deadline and likely wouldn't come cheap for Matt Arnold and the Brewers’ front office.”
Naylor, 28, is slashing .294/.361/.462/.823 with 11 home runs, 58 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 2025 (entering Friday).
An All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, Naylor was the No. 12 overall selection in the 2015 Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins. He’s also played for the San Diego Padres.
Should the Brewers prepare an offer?
