Former MLB GM Urges Yankees To Make Tough Decision On Devin Williams
Ex-Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams has struggled while wearing pinstripes, and his new team the New York Yankees are being pressured to relieve Williams of his duties.
No, the Yankees shouldn’t trade or cut Williams, but perhaps he’d be better suited as a setup man, according to former MLB general manager and respected writer Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Bowden talked about Williams this past Sunday on his “Front Office Show” for MLB Network Radio.
“Let Luke Weaver or Fernando Cruz close,” Bowden proclaimed, insinuating that Yankees manager Aaron Boone should stop having Williams close games.
Bowden, a former GM with the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds, wouldn’t have to work hard to back up his claim about Williams with statistical evidence.
The 30-year-old All-Star Williams has a 7.88 ERA this season in nine appearances. This isn’t the pitcher New York thought it was getting when they sent Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to the Brewers last December for Williams.
The question is, when should Boone change Williams’s role? Yanking Williams from the closer position too early might mess with his confidence and prevent improvement, whereas leaving Williams in the role for too much longer might lead to more losses and some dissent in and around New York’s clubhouse.
The season is still young, so it’s probably best for Boone to keep rolling with Williams until he proves that this current stretch is not an anomaly.
That being said, Williams’s first impression with the Yankees couldn’t have gone much worse, and New York’s management will be monitoring the situation closely.
More MLB: Brewers Could Make Surprising Move For Twins' 29-Year-Old All-Star