Former Packers Star Corrects Jeff Passan's Brewers Take
Are the Milwaukee Brewers better than ESPN’s Jeff Passan said they were?
Passan turned heads during the All-Star break when he said on the Wilde and Tausch show that the Brewers were “one big bat” away from World Series contention.
Passan’s assessment prompted a flurry of trade ideas from fans and analysts alike, speculating as to who the Brew Crew could acquire.
But maybe the Brewers — who have now won ten straight games — don’t need anyone at all.
During the Jen, Gabe, and Chewy show, former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Mark Chmura challenged Passan’s remarks.
“I wonder what Passan would say now,” Chmura said.
“If he would have (said, after the Brewers) winning 10 straight … ‘You know what? I'm gonna rethink this. I think this team is good enough without adding a bat to win it all.’”
“’Cause they are, right?” Chmura continued. “You just beat the world champs … six times in a row. And baseball is a lot like football. It's whoever's hot at the end of the year.”
The Brewers entered Monday with a 59-40 record, tied for the second-best record in Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs, with whom Milwaukee now shares the lead in the National League Central.
Until the Brewers start looking mortal, it’s difficult to disagree with Chmura’s revision of Passan.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Trade Called 'Very Smart': 'Trust In Matt Arnold'