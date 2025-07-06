Former Yankees Infielder Excels With 10-Game Hit Streak For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to look wise for pulling off a trade in December with the New York Yankees.
The deal sent Devin Williams to New York for Nestor Cortés and Caleb Durbin. While Williams (underperformance) and Cortés (injury) have had difficult seasons, the same cannot be said for the 25-year-old Durbin.
Durbin has delivered for Milwaukee since his Major League debut on April 18, and his 10-game hit streak (entering Sunday) is the latest evidence of that.
Durbin is slashing .257/.340/.362/.702 on the season with four home runs, 31 RBI, and eight stolen bases in 218 at-bats. He can play multiple positions on defense and is capable of impacting winning in so many ways.
It’s already clear that the Williams trade gave the Brewers a versatile prospect in Durbin who may have an even higher ceiling than New York (and others) suspected.
Durbin’s recent success has brought attention to his unconventional rise to MLB.
Hailing from Lake Forest, Illinois, the 5-foot-8 infielder played college baseball at Washington University in St. Louis before being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB draft. Traded to the Yankees in 2022 for Lucas Luetge, he honed his skills in the minors, amassing a .781 OPS and 113 stolen bases across four seasons. His standout Arizona Fall League performance in 2024, with a record-setting 29 stolen bases, elevated his prospect status.
As the Brewers push for another NL Central title, Durbin has emerged as a surprising factor in their success.
