Former Yankees Top Pick Experiences Huge Moment With Brewers
A gifted Milwaukee Brewers prospect experienced something on Wednesday that he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
With one man on base in the top of the sixth inning, Brewers 26-year-old infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler stepped into the batter’s box against Dedniel Núñez of the New York Mets.
When the dust had cleared on the at-bat, Seigler had smacked a single into right field, his first career hit in Major League Baseball.
It was Seigler’s second MLB game, and also the second leg of a doubleheader for the Brewers vs. the Mets on Wednesday.
Seigler, playing third base in both games, was promoted on Tuesday and must have been trying to slow down his breathing at Citi Field during his first MLB innings.
Now that Seigler’s reached base safely, he’ll surely have an easier time relaxing.
Seigler, formerly of the New York Yankees organization, is a young player to keep an eye on for Brewers fans. He’s been described as a “Swiss Army knife” by FanSided’s Owen Jonas. Seigler can play multiple positions (including catcher), plus he hits from both sides of the plate.
A successful stint in Milwaukee for Seigler could result in New York regretting not retaining the first-round pick.
Seigler was drafted at No. 23 overall by the Yankees in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.
In 2024, Seigler slashed .234/.350/.398 for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, adding 12 home runs, 49 RBI, and 29 stolen bases. He elected free agency following the season and was signed to a minor league deal by the Brewers on November 19, 2024.
In 63 games this season for Triple-A Nashville Sounds (playing both catcher and second base), Seigler slashed .277/.416/.465 with seven homers, 35 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.
Seigler’s versatility means he should have plenty of opportunities for the Brewers, both now and in the near future.
