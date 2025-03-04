Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Full Contract Details Revealed On New Brewers Star José Quintana

The Brewers made a phenomenal move on Monday

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers made a somewhat surprising and great move on Monday.

Milwaukee was quiet pretty much all offseason in free agency but has been much more active since Spring Training kicked off. The Brewers made a handful of minor league moves early in camp, including signing veteran Mark Canha,

The Brewers have continued to survey the open market for upgrades and landed a big one on Monday as the team reportedly signed veteran starter and former All-Star José Quintana. The contract details weren't initially shared, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that he will receive a $4 million salary with a $250,000 roster bonus.

"José Quintana will earn $4.25 million on his one-year deal with the Brewers, per source," Feinsand said. "It's a $4 million salary and a $250K roster bonus."

Adding Quintana is a pretty big move. He's 36 years old now but had a 3.75 ERA last year with the New York Mets across 31 starts. Quintana was great in 2023 as well with a 3.57 ERA, although he made just 13 starts.

He's a guy who can add another dependable left-handed arm to the middle of the starting rotation. The Brewers added Nestor Cortes this past offseason because they needed a lefty and now they have two former All-Stars in the mix as lefties.

The Brewers didn't really do much throughout the last few months so the move came as a surprise, but it's a pleasant surprise.

