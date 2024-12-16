Giants Are 'Ideal Fit' To Pair Ex-Brewers 4-Time All-Star With Willy Adames
The San Francisco Giants already landed one former Milwaukee Brewers star this offseason, could another be on the way?
San Francisco signed former Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames this offseason to a massive $182 million deal. The Giants' front office certainly hasn't been shy about their pursuit of star-level talent this offseason.
Another former Brewers star is available and has been linked to the Giants as well. Four-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes still is out there on the open market and MLB.com's Brian Murphy called the Giants the "ideal fit" for him.
"Ideal fit: Burnes," Murphy said. "You could argue that the Giants aren't the most pitching-needy team in baseball. Their rotation has some pluses. (Logan Webb's) 613 innings since the start of 2022 are the most in MLB, and he has received some Cy Young votes following each of those three seasons. (Robbie Ray) still has good strikeout stuff when healthy, and the 23-year-old (Kyle Harrison) flashed some promise during his first full season in the Majors.
"But trying to compete in the (National League West) is not for the faint of heart. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) are a behemoth...The Giants are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign Burnes, who has thrown the third-most innings over the past three years (590)."
Burnes had a great year in 2024 and had a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts for the Baltimore Orioles. Could he join Adames with the Giants in free agency?
