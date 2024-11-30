Giants Reportedly Have 'Significant Interest' In Ex-Brewers Superstar
There's some superstar talent available on the open market this offseason.
Free agency is in full swing, but there haven't been many moves made yet. That should change in the very near future. The Los Angeles Dodgers made the first blockbuster move of the offseason by signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
He won't be the only superstar on the move this offseason and another hurler who will land a large deal is former Milwaukee Brewers Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.
The 30-year-old superstar is the best pitcher available on the open market. Any contender with a need for pitching and a big checkbook makes sense for him. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the San Francisco Giants are a team with "significant interest" in him after losing Snell.
"The Orioles are facing the potential loss of ace Corbin Burnes, who is considered to be the top free-agent starter available," Feinsand said. "Given Snell’s contract – which will ultimately be worth between $160-165 million in present-day value taking the deferrals into account – there’s no reason to think that Burnes’ deal won’t be worth more than $200 million.
"Burnes turned 30 last month, while Snell will be 32 next week. The Giants, who now must replace Snell in their rotation, are believed to have significant interest in Burnes."
San Francisco clearly has a need after losing Snell. The Giants have plenty of money to spend and have been trying to attract superstar talent for years. Maybe San Francisco could use the former Brewers star.
