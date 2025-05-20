Great News About Brewers Elite Prospect Jeferson Quero
The Milwaukee Brewers No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero got a positive update on Tuesday.
Quero missed the vast majority of the 2024 season. He appeared in one game but suffered a torn labrum. It was a tough injury and he didn't return in 2024. Quero also suffered a hamstring injury and he wasn't ready for the 2025 campaign.
He made his season debut on May 12th for ACL Brewers. Quero has appeared in six games and is slashing .133/.381/.533 with two homers and three RBIs. On the bright side, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the expectation is that Quero will be going up to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds next week.
"The Brewers tentatively plan to promote catcher Jeferson Quero (Brewers No. 2, overall No. 41) and infielder/outfielder Tyler Black (Brewers No. 6) to Triple-A Nashville next week from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where they have been rehabbing injuries," McCalvy shared. "Quero is coming back from a strained hamstring and Black from a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. For Quero, the hamstring issue delayed what was supposed to be his on-time comeback from right shoulder surgery, which cost him the entire 2024 season."
This is a really positive update. Quero is the team's No. 2 prospect and currently is projected to make his big league debut in 2025 by MLB.com. Moving back up to Triple-A will put him right on the doorstep, although another promotion isn't imminent. After missing so much time, he has some rust to work through.
