Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Sends Message To Brewers Slugger, Teammates
The Milwaukee Brewers are gaining respect around the league for their success this season.
Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. took time to acknowledge a certain infielder for one of his recent accomplishments amid a fantastic 2024 campaign.
During Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, shortstop Willy Adames stepped up to the plate in the first inning with two runners on and hit his 13th three-run home run this season. The 29-year-old's home run tied Griffey Jr.'s record for three-run shots, and "The Kid" had a heartwarming message for Adames.
"Hey Willy, congratulations on tying my record," Griffey Jr. said Wednesday morning. "Just tell your teammates to get on base so you can break it. Records are meant to be broken and you've got a month, so, let's do it. Congratulations, keep it going."
Adames is hitting .255 with 58 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .811 OPS (121 OPS+) in 139 games this season.
Unfortunately, this record cannot easily be broken. While it would only take one swing from Adames, the shortstop would need exactly two base runners when he steps up to the plate.
With just 23 games remaining in the regular season, we can only hope that Adames gets an attempt to put his name in baseball's history books -- but as Griffey Jr. mentioned, he will need other members of the Brew Crew to step up and put the shortstop in a position to break the 26-year-long record.
