Hall Of Famer Shocks With Jacob Misiorowski-Jacob deGrom Take
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting young pitchers in all of baseball.
Jacob Misiorowski has quickly developed into exactly that. Outside of Milwaukee, he wasn't super well-known until he got national buzz after reaching 103 miles per hour with a fastball earlier in the season in the minors.
He worked his way to the big leagues and immediately showed why he belongs. He pitched five no-hit innings in just his first big league start and has been spectacular since, including wins against Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's been a good run for him and Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez took to social media to praise the "special" flamethrower and even said he could end up being like prime Jacob deGrom if all things work out.
"Jacob Misiorowski is special. He’s got velocity, movement, and that bulldog mentality," Martínez said. "Him, Paul Skenes, and Tarik Skubal look like the future of pitching to me. Long legs, long arms—built to dominate...
"Misiorowski: He’s not even at his best yet. Once he learns to conserve energy, he’s got the potential to be like (Zack Wheeler) and deGrom in their prime."
That's some high praise coming from one of the best overall pitchers in recent memory. Martínez himself dominated for years. The fact that he thinks Misiorowski is special is really all anyone needs to know. The young flamethrower has a bright future, for sure.
More MLB: Brewers Back-Breaker: Slugger Isn't Expected Back Until August