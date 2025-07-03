'He's My Favorite:' Brewers Superstar Set For Long-Awaited Return
It's been a long time coming, but the Milwaukee Brewers now know when Brandon Woodruff will return to the mound at the big league level.
Woodruff hasn't made a start for the Brewers since Sept. 23rd, 2023. Now, we know that he is projected to return to the mound for Milwaukee on Sunday, July 6th against the Miami Marlins. It's funny how things work out. Woodruff's last start in the majors before injuries derailed him was on the road in Miami. And now, he will make his long-awaited return against the Marlins.
After such a long road, it's hard not to root for Woodruff. He's an ace when healthy and will Milwaukee a big lift. Even more importantly, it must have been hard working all this way. The return is finally here.
Fellow Brewers ace Freddy Peralta opened up about the return of Woodruff, as transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"I’m not going to lie. I’m happy to see Big Woo coming back," Peralta said. "I’ve said it before – he’s my favorite. We’re very close. We’re very good friends. I love him and his family, too. He’s very close with my family. I can’t wait to watch him pitch in a game."
Woodruff made 10 appearnaces in the minors this season on his way back. Over that span, Woodruff pitched to a 2.79 ERA and 35-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 innings pitched. Now, he'll try to bring that production back up to Milwaukee and there's a lot to be excited about.
More MLB: Brewers' Next All-Star? Milwaukee Pushing For Fan-Favorite