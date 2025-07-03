Milwaukee Brewers On SI

'He's My Favorite:' Brewers Superstar Set For Long-Awaited Return

The Brewers have a superstar on the way back to town...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a long time coming, but the Milwaukee Brewers now know when Brandon Woodruff will return to the mound at the big league level.

Woodruff hasn't made a start for the Brewers since Sept. 23rd, 2023. Now, we know that he is projected to return to the mound for Milwaukee on Sunday, July 6th against the Miami Marlins. It's funny how things work out. Woodruff's last start in the majors before injuries derailed him was on the road in Miami. And now, he will make his long-awaited return against the Marlins.

After such a long road, it's hard not to root for Woodruff. He's an ace when healthy and will Milwaukee a big lift. Even more importantly, it must have been hard working all this way. The return is finally here.

Fellow Brewers ace Freddy Peralta opened up about the return of Woodruff, as transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.

"I’m not going to lie. I’m happy to see Big Woo coming back," Peralta said. "I’ve said it before – he’s my favorite. We’re very close. We’re very good friends. I love him and his family, too. He’s very close with my family. I can’t wait to watch him pitch in a game."

Woodruff made 10 appearnaces in the minors this season on his way back. Over that span, Woodruff pitched to a 2.79 ERA and 35-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 innings pitched. Now, he'll try to bring that production back up to Milwaukee and there's a lot to be excited about.

More MLB: Brewers' Next All-Star? Milwaukee Pushing For Fan-Favorite

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed