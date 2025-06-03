Head-Turning Flyball Stat Highlights Brewers Star's Torrid Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers have won eight games in a row, and their former MVP is a huge reason why.
Milwaukee is in the middle of its longest winning streak since August 2023. Vibes are great with the Brew Crew, and Christian Yelich is mashing right now.
Yelich hit a homer on Monday just one day after getting hit in the hand with a 90 MPH fastball. Over his last 10 games, Yelich is absolutely en fuego (per @UnderdogMLB): .474 batting average, six home runs, 13 RBIs.
Yelich is now up to .233/.316/.434 on the season with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.
CBS Sports’ Danny Vietti provided some interesting context into Yelich’s year at the plate so far, writing on Monday:
“Christian Yelich has hit 24 flyballs this season. The FEWEST among all qualified MLB hitters. 13 of those flyballs have been home runs (t-13th most HR in MLB). When he hits the ball in the air, he does major damage.”
Milwaukee is now 33-28.
Not surprisingly, Yelich was named National League Player of the Week on Monday. It’s Yelich’s sixth bagging of the award, but notably, his first since April 2019.
It seems like Yelich is rounding into vintage form after missing the final chunk of last season due to back surgery, which took him out of the lineup from July 24 onward.
Yelich, 33, was the NL MVP in 2018, and there’s no reason he can’t still perform like one. Lately, he’s been doing just that for the Brewers.
