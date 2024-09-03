Here's Brewers' 'Biggest Weakness' With 2024 Campaign Coming To A Close
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to close out the regular season on a high note and possibly compete for a World Series title, however, one report suggests that their competitiveness will end with the 2024 campaign.
Record-wise, the Brewers are at the top of Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees -- despite having a significantly smaller payroll. One report listed the biggest weaknesses of each MLB team, and the Brew Crew's small market appears to be their kryptonite.
"(Milwaukee) consistently operates with low payrolls, yet a steady supply of brains in the front office has ensured that the wins keep coming," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday morning. "Still, let's not kid ourselves about their market putting them at a disadvantage. It's the smallest in MLB, and it doesn't just show in the club's payrolls. It also shows in frequent cost-cutting moves, à la the Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes trades."
While Rymer makes a great point regarding Milwaukee's ability to spend big, the club has still found success thus far in the 2024 campaign.
Thankfully, this thorn in Milwaukee's side won't directly affect the outcome of this year's postseason unless we nitpick the front office's cost-cutting tendencies and think of "what could have been."
The Brew Crew's small market will most likely negatively affect free-agent signings this winter -- especially with Willy Adames set to hit the open market -- but the club should be focused on securing a World Series title in the interim.
