Here's Brewers' Full 2025 Spring Training Schedule; Dates, Start Times & Opponents

Milwaukee's season is almost underway

Stephen Mottram

Sep 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pose for a team photo after beating the Philadelphia Phillies and winning the NL Central Division at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pose for a team photo after beating the Philadelphia Phillies and winning the NL Central Division at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The reigning National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers are rapidly approaching the beginning phases of the 2025 season, and we have you covered with information regarding spring training.

The Brewers offseason is coming to a close, and the new-look roster will be hoping to secure their fourth divisional title in five seasons. However, before Opening Day the club is headed to Arizona for the annual Spring festivities -- and below is the complete schedule along with dates, start times, opponents and Statcast games.

Twitter user Stats By Tim provided a color-coded chart, with games highlighted in green noting when Statcast will be utilized, and red when it will not.

The Brewers social media team also uploaded a complete roster of all attendees Tuesday afternoon.

Notably, outfielder Christian Yelich and right-hander Brandon Woodruff won't be "100% healthy" at the beginning of spring training according to manager Pat Murphy -- due to recovery from back surgery and a shoulder injury, respectively.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes, part of the trade package that sent right-hander Devin Williams to the New York Yankees, will make his highly-anticipated organizational debut in the upcoming weeks. However, it's not yet known when he'll take the mound for the first time.

Stephen Mottram
