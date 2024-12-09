Here's Brewers Manager Pat Murphy's Message To Willy Adames Following Departure
The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately had to say goodbye to superstar shortstop Willy Adames, as he elected to sign with the San Francisco Giants.
While the exit was for the most part expected, it still stings. With Adames' signing still fresh on the minds of Brewers fans, general manager Pat Murphy recently spoke on the matter.
"I'm so happy for him, though really," Pat Murphy said on MLB Network. "I mean it's about the players. To see him get that contract, and I texted him and said 'Willy, remember what makes you great. It's who you are.' It is, I mean we can dissect everybody's game right? The guy shows (up) every day, He posts every day and everybody trusts him. When you trust a teammate like that, it's different. I'm really happy for him."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games in his last season with the Brewers.
Milwaukee was long expected to not be able to afford to retain Adames, who coincidentally signed the largest contract in San Francisco's history at seven years and $182 million.
The 29-year-old will forever be remembered positively in Milwaukee, as he gave the club three and a half great seasons.
