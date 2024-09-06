Here's How Brewers 2024 First-Round Pick Performed In Organizational Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers 2024 first-round pick made his organizational debut, and he is already flashing his tools.
The Brewers have made great selections in previous drafts that have blossomed into highly talented professional baseball players, and the club took a chance on a "surprising" outfielder this summer in hopes of history repeating itself.
The Brewers used the No. 17 pick in this year's Major League Baseball draft to select outfielder Braylon Payne, which was initially not received well by reporters. In his first game with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats, the 18-year-old showed why he could develop into a impact player.
Payne logged one hit in a 1-for-4 effort -- which he legged out for a triple and knocked in two RBIs during a 12-6 loss to the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds.
Although it's too soon to anticipate how Payne will pan out in his career with Milwaukee, his debut was impressive.
The outfielder is already the No. 9 prospect in the Brew Crew's farm system according to MLB Pipeline, and is the second-highest outfielder behind Yophery Rodriguez.
If Payne can continue to play well for the Mudcats it wouldn't be surprising to see a promotion soon, but the 18-year-old is likely years away from seeing big-league action.
