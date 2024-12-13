Here's One Big Move Brewers Could Make After Devin Williams Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately no longer have two-time All-Star Devin Williams on the roster.
There had been a lot of trade rumors about him throughout the offseason to this point and it culminated in Milwaukee sending him to the New York Yankees on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
It's sad that Williams no longer will call Milwaukee home, but the Brewers did get a good haul back. Milwaukee reportedly landed young infielder Caleb Durbin and All-Star starter Nestor Cortes in the deal.
Durbin is a player who could have an impact at the big league level as soon as 2025, and Cortes gives the Brewers a much-needed starting pitcher with All-Star upside. He was an All-Star in 2022 and had a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances for New York in 2024.
The Brewers got some good pieces for Williams and if they could replace him with another high-end closer, they would be in a better position than they already were in. Luckily for Milwaukee, the free-agent bullpen market hasn't budged too much yet.
One player worth targeting for the Brewers is Texas Rangers All-Star Kirby Yates. He had an eye-popping 1.17 ERA last year in 61 appearances and had 33 saves. He's available in free agency and is projected to land a one-year, $6 million deal by Spotrac.
That's the type of deal Milwaukee should be looking for. If the Brewers could land Yates, they would still have a star closer along with Durbin and Cortes now. That sounds like a pretty good situation.
