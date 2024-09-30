Here's What's At Stake For Brewers Postseason In Mets-Braves Doubleheader Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to play in a National League Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday, but their opponent is all but confirmed -- and a lot is on the table.
First, consider who the Brewers could host for the three-game series. The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are the only possible opponents, but the Atlanta Braves factor into the result.
If the Braves and Mets take one game apiece, the Mets will be flying back to Milwaukee -- in less than 48 hours since their departure after Sunday afternoon's game. The best-case scenario for the Brew Crew would be the Braves taking game one, resulting in New York facing elimination from the postseason and having to burn through their pitching staff for the Wild Card series.
If the Mets win the first game of the doubleheader, they could hypothetically take their foot off the gas for Game 2 and not use their top pitchers, saving their energy for Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Alternatively, if either the Braves or Mets sweep Monday then the Diamondbacks will head to American Family Field on the same amount of rest as the Brew Crew -- a rematch of last year's Wild Card Series, which Arizona swept.
While there is a lot happening in the baseball world, the Brewers can only sit and watch as their fate for the first round of the postseason is decided.
