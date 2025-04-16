Here's Where Major League Baseball Executives Ranked Brewers Front Office
The Milwaukee Brewers are often a forgotten club in Major League Baseball due to small pockets and a smaller fan base to match, but the team has seemingly always found a way to come out on top as of late.
With three first-place finishes in the National League Central in the last four years, it's hard to discredit what Milwaukee has accomplished, even without a World Series Title.
In an annual ranking by executives of MLB front offices around the league, it's no surprise that the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers were voted No. 1, but the Brew Crew was right near the top at No. 3 -- behind the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 2.
"It's not just that the Brewers do more with less," The Athletic's Tyler Kepner wrote Wednesday morning. "It's the fact that the big spenders keep poaching their leaders, yet Milwaukee keeps right on winning. Owner Mark Attanasio lost general manager David Stearns to the (New York) Mets and manager Craig Counsell to the (Chicago) Cubs, but recognized there was no overhaul needed. Instead of hiring from the outside, he promoted Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy."
The Brewers even received one first-place vote this year, with one executive saying the club is the "gold standard of a small market, -- even more so than Tampa."
Milwaukee clearly has earned a lot of respect from it's peers, and it is all more than deserved.
