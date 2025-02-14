How Alex Bregman's $120 Million Deal With Red Sox Helps Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have won the National League Central in two straight seasons and certainly have a chance to do so once again in 2025.
Milwaukee didn't do too much throughout the offseason, but it did tinker with the roster where it needed to. The Brewers needed to add an infielder after losing Willy Adames and needed some starting rotation depth. Milwaukee's trade of Devin Williams accomplished both of these tasks with Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
The Chicago Cubs are the Brewers' biggest competition for the top spot in the division right now on paper. Chicago was aggressive throughout the offseason and added Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly among other moves. The Cubs have bridged the gap a little, but the Brewers still should be considered favorites in the division.
While this is the case, there was a moment when it seemed like things could change. The Cubs were heavily linked to former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman in free agency. If the Cubs could've signed him, they undoubtedly would've been the favorites in the division, at least on paper. But, the Boston Red Sox swooped in and signed him to a massive reported three-year, $120 million deal.
Landing Bregman could've taken the Cubs to another level but now he will be playing in the American League East instead. Milwaukee still should be considered the favorites in division, although things should definitely be closer than they were last season.
