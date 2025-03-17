How Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Fared In Return To Big League Mound
The Milwaukee Brewers had a great day on Sunday.
The club had some unfortunate luck injury-wise heading into the weekend, but everything was pretty smooth throughout the weekend. Sunday specifically was a big day for the club. The reason for this was because Brandon Woodruff was scheduled to take the mound in a big league game for the first time since he injured his shoulder.
He made 11 appearances at the big league level in 2023 before going down with his shoulder injury. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and has been working his way back up through camp. He's seemingly hit every milestone he has needed to and took the mound in Spring Training action on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Woodruff got the start and pitched just one inning, but it was everything he could've hoped for. He didn't allow a run or a base hit. Woodruff walked a batter and also logged a strikeout. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy even noted that his fastball velocity got up to 95 miles per hour.
"It's a scoreless inning for Brandon Woodruff in his first Major League action since September 2023 -- with the fastball up another tick to 95 mph," McCalvy said.
Now that's what Woodruff likely was hoping for. Milwaukee missed him all last year but he's going to be with the club in 2025. He's a two-time All-Star who immediately raises the Brewers' ceiling. The Brewers couldn't have asked for more on Sunday.
