How Brewers Ex-Manager Craig Counsel's Comments Fueled Milwaukee's Postseason Motto
The Milwaukee Brewers are demonstrating a perfect example of choosing words wisely as the club looks to build hype throughout the city for the postseason.
Last offseason, longtime Brewers skipper Craig Counsell jumped ship and signed with the Chicago Cubs, fueling a preexisting rivalry. Recently, the manager spoke on the difference between his new club and the Brew Crew, which Milwaukee spun incredibly.
"There's a big gap, they're ahead of us by a lot," Counsell said when asked about the Brewers. "It's a talented team, on and off the field, it's a talented team. But there's a big gap and we've got room to make up, there's no question about it. So frankly, that makes it daunting."
Not long after, the Brew Crew began campaigning the city of Milwaukee with a poster hung on City Hall which came with social media promotion from the club itself.
Merriam-Webster's Dictionary defines "undaunted" as "courageously resolute, especially in the face of danger or difficulty: not discouraged."
As luck would have it, the opposite of Counsell's word choice perfectly encapsulates the story of the 2024 Brewers -- a club that was heavily doubted entering the season and somehow ended up on top of the National League Central for the second straight season.
With the postseason set to begin Tuesday, Milwaukee will certainly have a chip on its shoulder, partially thanks to its former skipper.
More MLB: Brewers Facing Difficult Decision With Devin Williams' Future This Offseason