How To Watch Paul Skenes Vs. Jacob Misiorowski Brewers-Pirates Clash
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates have a good matchup ahead.
Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will take the field in what will probably be the most electric Wednesday afternoon game you'll see all season. 23-year-old flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski is taking the mound for the Brewers for his third big league start. Fellow 23-year-old fireballer Paul Skenes will be opposite him for the Pirates.
It's not often you see a pitching matchup of this caliber between pitchers at such a young age. Misiorowski has massive expectations, but has made just two starts. They were great and included 11 no-hit innings to kick off his big league career, but it's a small sample size. Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year Award last year, started the All-Star Game, and potentially is the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award right now.
Skenes has made 16 starts and has a 1.85 ERA and 106-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 102 innings pitched.
It should be a fun matchup. Here's all you need to know about how to watch the contest.
Start Time: 1:10 p.m. CDT (2:10 p.m. ET)
Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, SportsNet Pittsburgh, MLB Network
It's going to be one of the most electric matchups of the season. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it's in the middle of the day. With Misiorowski and Skenes on the mound on Wednesday, it's going to be hard to get other work done, for sure.