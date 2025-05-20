Insider Drops Nugget About Brewers' 2025 Trade Strategy
The Milwaukee Brewers have been more active in the trade market this season than expected for the time in the year.
Milwaukee already has pulled off three different trades and it's just May 20th. The Brewers completed trades with the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees already this season. The most recent deal brought Rob Zastryzny to town from New York. Are the Brewers done making any more deals in the near future?
That's up in the air as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have both "shown a willingness" to make deals in May and June.
"Surveying the external options seems likely at this point," an NL executive said as shared by Feinsand. "Not only do they have the need, but now they also have the funds from (José Alvarado’s) forfeited salary (a savings of approximately $4.5 million) to make such a move."
"One executive noted that other clubs such as the Rays and Brewers have shown a willingness to part with talent in May or June if they believe they are getting strong value in return. Dombrowski might need to be creative in his search for a bullpen arm, but as another exec said, 'They’re out there.' More will become available as July creeps closer, but for now, the options are somewhat limited."
This isn't too shocking as the Brewers already have made three trades. But, are more on the way and if so how will Milwaukee handle it?
