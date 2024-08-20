Insider Lists Brewers Star As First-Team All-MLB Talent Amid Strong Campaign
The Milwaukee Brewers have put together one of the best seasons in recent years despite losing many crucial pieces of their roster due to injury, and one player who has been a massive part of the 2024 campaign is gaining league-wide recognition.
Although there is still roughly a month and a half until the end of the season, one Major League Baseball insider predicted the All-MLB teams, and Milwaukee's catcher William Contreras is anticipated to receive first-team honors.
"Contreras has proven throughout his young Major League career that he’s one of the best offensive catchers in the game, and this season has been no exception," MLB.com's Manny Randhawa wrote Tuesday morning. "The 26-year-old Brewers backstop owns an .819 OPS with 17 home runs, and he’s been key to Milwaukee’s impressive season after losing Corbin Burnes in a trade and Brandon Woodruff to injury."
Contreras is hitting .282 with 51 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .819 OPS (126 OPS+) in 120 games this season.
The two-time All-Star has certainly been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's roster and is a large part of the Brew Crew's possession of first in the National League Central.
Contreras could replace outfielder Christian Yelich's leadership for the remainder of the 2024 campaign and into the postseason while the former MVP is sidelined following season-ending surgery on his back.
