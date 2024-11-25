Insider Reports Brewers Will Keep Two-Time All-Star Despite Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent on the roster and it seems like a star will stick around with the organization at least to begin the 2025 season.
There already have been a lot of trade talks and speculation about Milwaukee, with the offseason finally starting to slightly heat up.
Brewers star closer Devin Williams is one of the best relievers in baseball, but Milwaukee declined his $10.5 million option for the 2025 campaign. This led to a lot of speculation that a trade could be on the way, but he still is under team control and is estimated to earn $8.4 million in arbitration.
Williams has a career 1.83 ERA in six seasons with Milwaukee. He logged a 1.25 ERA across 22 appearances last season with the Brewers while logging a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
Although there has been a lot of chatter about his future, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Milwaukee will hold on to him to at least begin the 2025 season.
"The Milwaukee Brewers plan to hang onto closer Devin Williams until at least the All-Star break and will re-evaluate whether to keep him or trade him," Nightengale said.
This is great news. While nothing is guaranteed, the Brewers clearly are a better team with Williams. He will hit free agency after the 2025 season and surely will cash in which will make things difficult. But, if the Brewers want to try to make a run in 2025, they have a better chance of doing so with Williams in the bullpen.
More MLB: Brewers Linked To Projected $1.5M Slugger To Replace Willy Adames