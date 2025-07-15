Insider Shuts Down Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Reports
Over the last few days, "reports" have popped up about the possibility of the Milwaukee Brewers negotiating a long-term contract extension with All-Star flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.
Although it would be nice, Robert Murray of FanSided shut the reports down and shared that as of now, there hasn't been negotiations yet about a long-term deal.
"MLB Rumors: Brewers not talking extension with The Miz," Murray said. "Through five games, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm. He’s posted a 2.81 ERA, recorded 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, and his 100+ mph fastball has often overwhelmed some of baseball’s best hitters, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers in a six-inning, 12 strikeout appearance on July 8.
"But Misiorowski and the Brewers have yet to hold contract extension talks and no offers have been made at this time, sources say."
It's not the most shocking thing in the world. Misiorowski has made just five big league starts, although he looks like a superstar in the making. He just set the record for least amount of games to make an All-Star team and this is just the beginning for the young starter.
Milwaukee has a bright future and Misiorowski certainly will be a big part of that, but it doesn't like anything is cooking on the extension front right now. That could -- and should -- change, but don't expect anything to pop up imminently. The Brewers have shown that they aren't afraid to get a long-term extension done, as shown through outfielder Jackson Chourio. Maybe Misiorowski will be next, but not quite yet.
