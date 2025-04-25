Is Brandon Woodruff Approaching Brewers MLB Return?
The Milwaukee Brewers have got to be happy with the way that Brandon Woodruff is throwing the ball right now in the minors.
After missing the entire 2024 season, the team has been working him back slowly. This isn't shocking. He had a serious shoulder injury and so the team has been cautious with him in Spring Training and now into the season as he has been building up in the minors.
Woodruff got the ball on Thursday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and had his best start of the season so far. He reached five innings for the first time this season and didn't allow and earned run while striking out five batters. Woodruff allowed just two base hits and made it through the five innings on just 61 pitches.
Now that sounds like vintage Woodruff.
As of writing, there isn't an announced return date for Woodruff but there have been rumors floating around that he could be ready to go around early to mid-May. Now that he's reached the five inning milestone, that's certainly a sign that he isn't far away.
Milwaukee's rotation recently got reinforcements with José Quintana, Tobias Myers, and Quinn Priester. While this is the case, there isn't a pitcher on the staff with the upside as the two-time All-Star. Milwaukee already has been pretty solid so far this season but it really feels like another big piece is coming and isn't far away.
