Is It Time For Brewers To Call Up Electrifying Phenom?
The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching woes have continued recently and the organization's depth has been tested left and right.
Injuries have piled up with José Quintana, Brandon Woodruff, and Nestor Cortes all currently injured. Aaron Civale is on a minor league rehab assignment right now. Tobias Myers is healthy, but has been demoted to the minors twice already this season.
The Brewers have found ways to make it through and there's another guy right now in the minors making his case for an opportunity of his own. No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski recently turned heads with a blistering 103 miles per hour fastball, but he has been much more than just that pitch. The 103 MPH pitch made national headlines, but he has been quietly great all season to this point.
So far this season he has logged a 1.46 ERA in nine appearances, including eight starts. To go along with this, he has a 59-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 1/3 innings pitched. MLB.com currently is projecting him to make his big league debut in 2025. If the Brewers continue to struggle with health in the rotation, it would make sense to give Misiorowski a shot sooner rather than later.
The Brewers have one of the most electrifying hurlers in the minor leagues right now. Milwaukee could use a boost of excitement right now. Why not give the 23-year-old a short-term opportunity to fill in while the veterans make their way back?
