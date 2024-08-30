Jackson Chourio Could Be ‘First Rookie In Brewers History’ To Accomplish This Feat
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the scariest teams in Major League Baseball right now, and rookie sensation Jackson Chourio is a big reason why.
After getting off to a cold start to the season, Chourio has adjusted mentally and performed like one of the best young talents in baseball that he is. It’s hard to believe that Chourio is still only 20 years old.
Among Chourio’s many accomplishments this year, he’s close to pulling off a 20/20 season, which would make him the first Brewer in the history of the franchise to do so. Chourio had 16 home runs and 19 steals entering Thursday’s action.
In an article published Thursday entitled, “Austin Wells, Jackson Chourio and Top 25 MLB Rookies of 2024”, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked Chourio No. 6 and discussed Chourio’s impossible youth and chance at 20/20.
“Chourio is the youngest player to appear in an MLB game this season, clocking in roughly three months younger than Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday,” Reuter said.
“The 20-year-old took his lumps early after breaking camp with a starting job, but he is hitting .312/.359/.520 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 12 steals in 270 plate appearances since the beginning of June. With four more home runs and one more steal, he will become the first rookie in Brewers history with a 20/20 season.”
Chourio will get his first taste of playoff baseball within a couple of months, which besides being great for his development, will be a treat for MLB fans everywhere.
