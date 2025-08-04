Jackson Chourio Injury: All you Need To Know About Brewers Star
The Milwaukee Brewers got a rough update last week for young outfielder Jackson Chourio.
The 21-year-old has been on a tear recently, but is sidelined right now due to a hamstring injury. The Brewers were hoping to avoid an Injured List stint with him and it sounded like everything was going to be okay in the immediate aftermath of the injury, but he was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a strained right hamstring on August 1st.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gave an update on the young slugger this weekend and noted that on Monday he is beginning physical rehab, not baseball activities.
"Jackson Chourio will begin physical rehab — not baseball activities — on Monday," Hogg said. "Pat Murphy said training staff is more concerned about *where* the injury happened in the muscle than how bad the muscle damage is. They’re having him rest while the PRP injection goes to work."
That doesn't bode well for a return right when he's eligible and the 10 days are up. Hamstring injuries are tough. There's no way to know exactly how the soft tissue will respond, so you have to be careful. The location of the injury itself clearly was concerning, per Hogg.
At this point, a timeline for Chourio hasn't been given, but a safe bet is that it will not be right when he's eligible to return. Before going down, he was slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs in 106 games played.
