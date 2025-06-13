Jacob Misiorowski Joins Elite Group After Historic Brewers Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers brought up Jacob Misiorowski to make his big league debut on Thursday night and it was a historic one at that.
Misiorowski pitched five innings against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals and didn't allow a base hit. On top of this, he struck out five batters and walked four. Misiorowski only threw 81 pitches in win, but was forced to leave early due to a cramp.
It was historic before he even exited the contest, though.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Misiorowski became the ninth pitcher since 1901 to pitch at least five no-hit innings in his big league debut. He also is the first to do so in Brewers history.
"Jacob Misiorowski becomes the 9th pitcher since 1901 and first in franchise history to make his MLB debut and throw at least five no-hit innings," Hogg said.
On top of this, Misiorowski also now owns the fastest pitch thrown by a Brewers starter since the pitch-tracking era began in 2008, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Jacob Misiorowski's second pitch in the big leagues was the fastest fastball thrown by a Brewers starter in the pitch tracking era, which goes back to '08: 100.8 mph," McCalvy said. "He topped out at 102.2 mph in a 1-2-3 first inning that went groundout, popout, groundout."
It was a great first start for Misiorowski in a Brewers jersey and there is plenty more where that came from.
