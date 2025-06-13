Jacob Misiorowski Needed Just 2 Pitches To Make Brewers History
The Milwaukee Brewers officially called up No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski ahead of Thursday night's clash against the St. Louis Cardinals and immediately were justified in their decision.
Misiorowski was tearing it up in the minors and the move absolutely made sense. But, it also led to a tough decision. The Brewers opted to move veteran hurler Aaron Civale to the bullpen. He responded by requesting a trade out of Milwaukee.
Clearly, the Brewers like this kid if they were going to make a decision to move a veteran like Civale out of the starting rotation. Misiorowski immediately made the Brewers look smart. He was forced to leave the contest early on Thursday due to some cramping, but pitched five innings of no-hit ball.
Misiorowski has become known for his electrifying fastball in the minors and it only took him two pitches to break the team record for fastest pitch in the pitch-tracking era, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Jacob Misiorowski's second pitch in the big leagues was the fastest fastball thrown by a Brewers starter in the pitch tracking era, which goes back to '08: 100.8 mph," McCalvy said. "He topped out at 102.2 mph in a 1-2-3 first inning that went groundout, popout, groundout."
That some insane firepower and it's just the beginning. Misiorowski is just 23 years old and has one big league start under his belt. It was as good of a debut as one could hope for. Now, it'll be fun to see what's next.
