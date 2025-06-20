Jacob Misiorowski To Follow Historic Brewers Debut Vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night and will send one of the most exciting prospects in baseball to the hill.
Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski is the expected starter for Friday's contest. The Twins' probable starter for the contest is right-handed hurler Joe Ryan. He has logged a 2.93 ERA in 14 total appearances, including 13 starts.
Misiorowski has made just one start in the big leagues, but it was a historic one at that. The electric righty made his big league debut on June 12th and pitched five no-hit innings against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.
Throughout the game, Misiorowski struck out five batters, walked four, and left early due to some cramping. He'll have a shot at following up his historic debut on Friday night against a 37-37 Twins team.
Milwaukee enters the contest with a 40-35 record after taking down the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Misiorowski is the Brewers' No. 4 prospect and certainly seems like he's going to stick around for the long haul in Milwaukee. The Brewers promoted him and opted to move Aaron Civale to the bullpen. The decision led Civale to request a trade and get moved to the Chicago White Sox.
The reason why the Brewers were willing to make this move is the fact that there may not be a more electric fastball in baseball. It took Misiorowski just two pitches to break Milwaukee's record for fastest fastball. How will he follow this up?
