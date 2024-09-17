Latest Report From Insider Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Brewers ROY Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers' young core is highlighted by a National League Rookie of the Year candidate, who reportedly isn't favorited to win the award.
The Brewers signed outfielder Jackson Chourio to a major league deal before he had even stepped foot in the majors, and the 20-year-old has since proven that it was the right decision. Although Chourio has been dominant thus far, a recent report suggested he won't take home the ROY trophy -- due to factors outside his control.
"If (Jackson) Chourio was in the American League, he would probably be the favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday morning. "He won't win it in the NL, but he's at the forefront of a Brewers team that has massively overachieved relative to expectations in spring training."
Chourio is hitting .273 with 52 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .803 OPS (121 OPS+) in 136 games this season.
The 20-year-old was given a B+ rookie grade by Kelly, which falls below San Diego Padres' outfielder Jackson Merrill, who many believe is the frontrunner for NL ROY.
Chourio may have his sights set on a larger goal, a World Series title, but knowing that he could have been the frontrunner for ROY had he been in the AL must be bittersweet.
