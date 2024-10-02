Latest Report Suggests Brewers Won't Land Club's Top Target In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers plans for landing a top free-agent this winter may not come to fruition.
The Brewers were among the first teams publicly noted to be in pursuit of an intra-division rival's impending free agent. Despite their early interest, the club might not be able to land the former MVP.
"Rhys Hoskins holds down first base for the Brewers and has a player option for 2025," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Tuesday. "Considering the team won the National League Central and kicks off its postseason run Tuesday, and his play was likely not dynamic enough to earn him a big payday, there is reason to believe he will execute that opt-in and return to the team next season."
"If that is the case, it becomes increasingly unlikely that (Paul) Goldschmidt plays in Milwaukee, especially considering his stats were not significantly better than Hoskins'."
Goldschmidt hit .245 with 55 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS (98 OPS+) in 154 games this season.
The seven-time All-Star has been linked to Milwaukee for weeks now as the Brewers look to retool their roster for 2025.
Hoskins hit .214 with 43 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS (98 OPS+) in 131 games this season.
Milwaukee isn't necessarily out of the running yet, but Hoskins could certainly impact the future of the Brew Crew's first base.
As Beaston noted, the two have relatively comparable stats -- but the intriguing part of Goldschmidt is his past. If the 37-year-old could replicate his numbers from just a few years ago, his 2022 MVP season, Milwaukee would have an upgrade at first base.
More MLB: MLB Insider's Bold Prediction Of What Could Be Cause Of Brewers Postseason Collapse