Mariners Poach Brewers' 30-Year-Old Hurler, Ex-First-Round Pick
The Seattle Mariners claimed a former member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization on Thursday.
Seattle claimed former Brewers hurler Tyler Jay off waivers after a roller coaster of a 2024 season, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' By Darragh McDonald.
"The Mariners announced that they have claimed left-hander Tyler Jay off waivers from the Brewers, McDonald said. "The latter club designated him for assignment a week ago when they acquired Grant Anderson. Seattle’s 40-man roster had a vacancy but is now full.
"Jay, 31, was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft but it took him almost a decade to get to the big leagues. Various injuries, including surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, slowed his rise through the minors. By the end of the 2019 season, he had topped out at Double-A, then didn’t pitch in any official capacity in 2020 or 2021. That was followed by stints in indy ball in the next two years, which led to the Mets taking a flier on him on a minor league deal."
Jay is a 30-year-old former first-round pick who spent most of the 2024 season in the minors but did see some time in the big leagues. He made two appearances with the Brewers and didn't allow a run across three innings pitched. He also made three appearances with the New York Mets and allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The veteran hurler made 13 appearances with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in the Brewers' farm system and had a 5.87 ERA. He also made 23 appearances with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and had a 3.05 ERA.
