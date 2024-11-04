Mets Claim Brewers Hurler After Encouraging Stint In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the New York Mets in this year's Wild Card Series, and New York has one last trick up their sleeve.
The Brewers have a lot on their plate this winter, and addressing the club's pitching staff should be near the top of their to-do list. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the Mets decided to take care of a hurler for them.
"Sources: The Mets have claimed pitcher Kevin Herget from the Brewers," FanSided's Robert Murray reported Monday afternoon.
Herget had a 1.59 ERA with a 9-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .150 batting average against and a 0.79 WHIP in 11 1/3 innings across seven games this season -- an impressive stat line, however, he had a small sample size.
The righty has spent most of his time in Major League Baseball playing for various minor league clubs, only logging three seasons in the majors in his 11-year career.
Interestingly enough, it was not reported that the 33-year-old was designated for assignment by the Brewers, which has led to slight confusion about the Mets claiming him.
Regardless, the 33-year-old will be heading to the East Coast to suit up for a National League rival where he will likely serve as pitching depth, as he has for most of his career. Herget posted a 2.27 ERA in 47 2/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville in 2024.
