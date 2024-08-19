Mets DFA Former Brewer, Could He Be Temporary Replacement For Christian Yelich's Absence?
Teams across Major League Baseball are making some of the final touches to their rosters ahead of the postseason, and a former Milwaukee Brewer may not make the New York Mets roster for October baseball.
The Brewers received an unfortunate update on superstar outfielder Christian Yelich's back injury last Thursday as the outfielder announced the conclusion of his 2024 campaign after opting to undergo surgery. The club may have a temporary replacement following the Mets designating former Brewer Ben Gamel for assignment on Sunday -- according to the MLB Transaction log.
Gamel is struggling at the major league level, hitting .261 with a .661 OPS but has had more success in the minor leagues. The 32-year-old is hitting .314 with 20 extra-bas hits including seven home runs, 24 RBIs and a .961 OPS in 45 games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.
If Milwaukee decides to bring the outfielder back, Gamel would likely stay with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and be a depth option for the club's postseason run.
Although it would be fun to see an old friend find his way back to the Brew Crew, this is an unlikely move by Milwaukee. The club recently passed on Amed Rosario, who was recently DFA'd by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is a substantially better player than Gamel. The veteran is a much easier Yelich replacement, however, as a left-handed outfielder.
