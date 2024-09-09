Mets Hurler Amid Breakout Year Projected To Make $48M, Brewers Logical Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers could add a two-time All-Star for cheap this winter to change the narrative on their weak rotation.
The Brewers have managed to earn the top spot of the National League Central despite what many believed would be a down year due to a thin group of starting pitchers -- but the front office has a chance to acquire a highly talented right-hander this offseason to ensure things are different in 2025 and beyond.
Spotrac estimated Luis Severino's expected contract value, which came to a four-year deal worth $48 million, an annual average value of $12 million.
Severino has a 3.74 ERA with a 144-to-56 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 166 innings across 28 games this season.
The right-hander would immediately make an impact on the Brew Crew's roster and could be the first domino to fall in Milwaukee's attempt at rebuilding their rotation this offseason.
Spotrac's estimation for the 30-year-old's contract is only a projection, not a guarantee -- his price could surge if he finds himself in a bidding war or drop if he doesn't have many suitors. Regardless, Milwaukee should check in on Severino and watch his market.
Entering Monday, the Brewers sit at No. 12 in Major League Baseball with a 3.93 combined ERA among starters and the club could potentially find themselves in a better spot next year if they can land Severino in the offseason.
