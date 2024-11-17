Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Mets Listed Among Top Landing Spots For Brewers All-Star Closer

The New York Mets could be a trade fit for this Brewers star.

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are facing some question marks this offseason. They ran away with the National League Central, winning 93 games during the regular season in the process. But there are some issues that are unresolved.

Willy Adames may walk in free agency, and the future of closer Devin Williams is uncertain.

Williams had his club option declined earlier this month, which put his future with the Brewers in doubt. He could ultimately be traded, as he is entering the final year of his contract.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided listed the New York Mets as a potential trade fit for the Brewers closer.

"The New York Mets already have a closer, but it wouldn't hurt to add more bullpen talent. In fact, adding Williams would give the Mets the best one-two bullpen punch across the entire league," Presnell wrote. "New York is going to be incredibly aggressive in free agency this winter. There's no reason that the front office wouldn't explore a trade for one of the best closers in baseball. It's the kind of move that could save Steve Cohen some serious money in free agency."

If the Brewers were to trade Williams, they would likely be looking to bring back a massive haul, and the Mets could potentially give them just that. They have two solid prospects the Brewers might be interested in, those being Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna.

This could potentially allow the Brewers to keep trucking along and remain in contention even without their star closer, similarly to last offseason when they traded Corbin Burnes.

