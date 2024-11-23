Mets Projected $55M Two-Time All-Star Fits Perfectly With Brewers
If the Milwaukee Brewers want to take another big step forward in 2025, it could make sense to bring in one more starting pitcher.
Milwaukee has a lot of arms in the organization, but it would make sense to bring in another tested veteran to help near the top of the Brewers’ rotation. One player who could fit the organization well is former New York Yankees and New York Mets star Luis Severino.
He was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees before injuries derailed his career. Severino struggled in 2023 and then signed with the Mets ahead of the 2024 campaign. He returned to form and had a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts to go along with an impressive 161-to-60 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 182 innings pitched.
It was the most innings he’s thrown in a season since 2018 when he last was an All-Star. He looked like a star and now is a free agent again. Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $55 million across four seasons.
Severino will be significantly cheaper than the top options in the free agent market like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell. Just because his deal will be cheaper, doesn’t mean he isn’t a great option, though.
Pairing him with Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta at the top of the rotation certainly would be scary for opposing teams. Severino wouldn’t break the bank, but he would make the Brewers better in a big way.
More MLB: Mets Projected $64M Breakout Star Could Put Brewers Over Top