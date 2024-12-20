Mets Struggling Ex-Top Prospect Loosely Linked To Brewers In Possible Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers' winning formula isn't like most playoff contenders. They'll never be big spenders, but they've found a way to keep regenerating young talent.
On the position player side, the Brewers are adept at getting production from young hitters, even some with previous struggles. Look no further than Brice Turang, who went from a 1.6 bWAR season as a rookie to a 4.7 bWAR season in 2024 that included 50 stolen bases and a Platinum Glove.
Milwaukee usually finds a way to replace its stars that depart via free agency and trades, but it's yet to be determined how they'll fill the lineup spot left behind by shortstop Willy Adames. The newly-minted $182 million man for San Francisco Giants was a staple of the Brewers for three-and-a-half years.
Joey Ortiz will likely play shortstop in Adames' stead, but that leaves a vacancy at third base. Might the Brewers look to the trade market to find an intriguing solution at the hot corner?
Brett Baty, the New York Mets' former top prospect, has struggled in his time in the majors for the past three seasons. That has led many to believe he may get dumped in a trade this winter, and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes the Brewers could be the team to tap into his considerable talents.
"As expected, the Brewers lost Willy Adames to free agency, and they are expected to slide Joey Ortiz over to shortstop to replace him," Axisa said. "That leaves third base to some combination of Dunn, Tyler Black, Andruw Monasterio, and the recently acquired Caleb Durbin."
"Milwaukee has a thing for hitters with high ground ball rates too, though Baty lacks the foot speed to make it work the way Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang, et al do. Also, the Brewers are the two-time defending NL Central champs and they are expected to contend in 2025. They have only so much latitude to let a young hitter work through growing pains."
Baty, 25, has had his struggles at the big-league level, posting a .607 career OPS and -0.7 bWAR in 169 games. But he owns an .889 OPS in five seasons in the minors, so there's undoubtedly still talent there if he can ever harness it.
Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery, and playing third base for the Mets is an awful lot of pressure. Perhaps the Brewers could provide the perfect environment for Baty to rediscover himself as a hitter.
