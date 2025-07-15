MLB All-Star 2025: When To Watch Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski
The 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night from Atlanta, Georgia and Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is expected to get the ball.
He earned an All-Star nod to the chagrin of some. Misiorowski earned the All-Star nod after making just five big league appearances. While this is the case, it was reported that Major League Baseball spoke to others about the spot, but was turned down leading to Misiorowski getting the nod.
If you are hoping to get a glimpse of him in the action, Curt Hogg of Milwaukee Sports Journal shared that he is expected to take the mound for the National League in the seventh inning of the contest on Tuesday.
"For those who’d like to tune into the MLB all-star game tomorrow to watch a certain young Brewers hurler: Jacob Misiorowski is expected to pitch the seventh inning," Hogg said.
The Brewers flamethrower has taken the league by storm over the last month. His big league career began with five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and he has been phenomenal since. Milwaukee has seemingly found an ace to build around into the future. Although some have been upset about the selection of Misiorowski to the All-Star team, this will likely be the first of many. Milwaukee is lucky to have him and this won't be the last time he represents Milwaukee in the All-Star Game, for sure.
