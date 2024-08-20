MLB Analyst Takes Hard Stance On Brewers 2024 World Series Chances Amid Hot Streak
Despite notably losing manager Craig Counsel and trading away ace Corbin Burnes
in the offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers have more than exceeded expectations throughout the 2024 campaign.
The Brewers have seemingly been one of the most tested clubs in Major League Baseball due to various injuries and setbacks to key players, however, the team has been resilient and fought hard for the top spot of the National League Central. Although the Brew Crew is arguably a top-five team in all of MLB, they consistently are left out of conversations regarding the World Series.
One analyst was asked if it was finally time to take Milwaukee serious, and he didn't mince his words.
"Yes, we do have to take them into consideration and we do have to talk more about them," Kevin Millar said on MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" on Monday. "Because what they've done is sit here and take an 11-game lead in that division."
The recognition is long overdue as the Brewers have been in the driver's seat of the NL Central since April and record-wise are right up there with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees.
Milwaukee also has the largest divisional lead in albeit a weak NL central, but the Brew Crew has been steamrolling competitors this season are finally getting recognized for their success.
